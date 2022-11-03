TransMedics Group GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.15, revenue of $25.7M beats by $6.82M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TransMedics Group press release (NASDAQ:TMDX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $25.7M (+378.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.82M.
- 2022 Financial Outlook:
- TransMedics is updating full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $80 million to $85 million vs $75.70M consensus, excluding the $1.4 million favorable change in estimate for contra revenue, which represents 164% to 181% growth compared to the company's prior year revenue. TransMedics' prior 2022 net revenue guidance was $67 million to $75 million.
- Shares +8.6%.
