Sprout Social Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $65.3M beats by $0.31M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Sprout Social press release (NASDAQ:SPT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02(vs. -$0.03 Y/Y)  beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $65.3M (+33.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.

  • For the full year 2022, the Company now expects:

    • Total revenue between $254.0 to $254.1 million, or growth of more than 35% year-over-year. Consensus of $254.15M.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($5.5) million and ($5.4) million.
    • This implies 130bps of year-over-year operating margin improvement.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.10) based on approximately 54.6 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding. Consensus of -$0.11.

