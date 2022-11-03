Reinsurance Group of America Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20, revenue of $3.25B

  • Reinsurance Group of America press release (NYSE:RGA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20.
  • Net premiums of $3.25B (+5.2% Y/Y).
  • Premium growth of 4.9% over the prior-year quarter, 10.1% on a constant currency basis
  • ROE 6.4% and adjusted operating ROE* 7.9% for the trailing twelve months
  • Deployed capital of $100 million into transactions
  • Total shareholder capital returns of $79 million: $25 million of share repurchases and $54 million shareholder dividends
  • Global estimated COVID-19 impacts1 of approximately $89 million on a pre-tax basis, or $1.00 per diluted share2

