Eiger BioPharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.10, revenue of $4.02M misses by $0.24M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EIGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $4.02M (+32.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.24M.
  • $121.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 expected to fund planned operations through 2024

  • Cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 totaled $121.0 million compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had 44.0 million common shares outstanding.

  • Cost of sales was $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2021.

