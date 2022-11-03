Eiger BioPharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.10, revenue of $4.02M misses by $0.24M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EIGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $4.02M (+32.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.24M.
- $121.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 expected to fund planned operations through 2024
Cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 totaled $121.0 million compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2021.
As of September 30, 2022, the company had 44.0 million common shares outstanding.
Cost of sales was $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2021.
