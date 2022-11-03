Kimbell Royalty buys Permian assets in $290M deal; launches 5M-share offering

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery power plant in West Texas

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) -5.9% post-market Thursday after commencing a 5M-share common stock offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to 750K additional common units.

Kimbell (KRP) said it will use the net proceeds to fund part of the purchase for the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin held by Hatch Royalty for ~$290M in cash and stock.

The partnership estimates the acquired assets are producing ~2,072 boe/day, as of October 1.

Kimbell (KRP) earlier reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.59/share on revenues of $73M.

