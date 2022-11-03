EOG Resources reports Q3 mixed earnings; initiates Q4 and FY22 production guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 4:25 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources press release (NYSE:EOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.71 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7.59B (+59.1% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
- Total company crude oil production in 3Q of 465,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up less than 1% compared with 2Q.
- Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance: Q4 Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) of 460.8-469.2; Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) of 190.0-200.0; Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) of 1,495- 1,605; Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) of 900.0-936.7.
- FY22 Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) of 459.9-462.1; Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) of 197.5-200.5; Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) of 1,475- 1,515; Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) of 903.3-915.1.
