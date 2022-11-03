Hannon Armstrong Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $60.15M beats by $30.54M

  • Hannon Armstrong press release (NYSE:HASI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line.
  • Revenue of $60.15M (+23.1% Y/Y) beats by $30.54M.
  • Reported GAAP-based Net Investment Income of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2021
  • Outlook: Affirm guidance that Distributable Earnings Per Share is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2024 midpoint of $2.40 per share

