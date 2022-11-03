Universal Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13, revenue of $1.08B
Nov. 03, 2022 4:25 PM ETUniversal Corporation (UVV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Universal press release (NYSE:UVV): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13.
- Revenue of $1.08B (+34.3% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "We believe we are through our peak seasonal working capital requirements for fiscal year 2023, and we expect a considerable reduction in debt levels over the next two fiscal quarters. We have already seen significant working capital receipts in October 2022. Our tobacco shipments, which are weighted to the second half of our fiscal year, should enable us to reduce our debt levels from the elevated September 30, 2022 levels, as payments are received from our customers."
Comments