ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott discusses company's new business products
Nov. 04, 2022 3:28 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday introduced a set of new offerings to help businesses digitize a series of workplace productivity matters.
- The services include easy solutions to complex operations such as analyzing network traffic, corporate space management and automate service requests for public sector departments.
- ServiceNow's (NOW) announcements came a week after the company reported third-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, but also trimmed its full-year subscription revenue forecasts.
- ServiceNow (NOW) Chief Executive Bill McDermott spoke with SeekingAlpha this week about the company's new offerings, the need to provide customers with simple tools to use for addressing complex enterprise issues.
