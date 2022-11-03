Applied Optoelectronics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.03, revenue of $56.69M misses by $2.14M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:27 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Applied Optoelectronics press release (NASDAQ:AAOI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $56.69M (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $2.14M.
-
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company currently expects:
- Revenue in the range of $58 million to $64 million vs $62.39M consensus
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 17.5 % to 19.5 %.
- Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $8.1 million to $9.8 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.34 using approximately 28.7 million shares vs -$0.25 consensus
