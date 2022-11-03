Motorola Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $3.00 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.37B beats by $50M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:27 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions press release (NYSE:MSI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.00 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.37B (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Generated $388 million of operating cash flow, up $12 million versus a year ago
- Record Q3 ending backlog of $13.5 billion, up 19% versus a year ago.
- Fourth quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $3.40 to $3.45 per share. This assumes approximately $90 million in foreign exchange headwinds, approximately 172 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%.
- Full-year 2022 - The company now expects revenue growth of between 9.25% and 9.5%, up from its prior guidance of approximately 8%, and non-GAAP EPS of between $10.17 and $10.22 per share, up from its prior guidance of between $10.03 and $10.13 per share. This outlook assumes approximately $220 million in foreign exchange headwinds, approximately 172 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 20.5%.
