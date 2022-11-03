SM Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 beats by $0.05, revenue of $835.45M beats by $118.1M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:28 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SM Energy press release (NYSE:SM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $835.45M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $118.1M.
  • Outlook: Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): Full year $870-900 million, unchanged. Fourth quarter $228-258 million. For the full year 2022, the Company expects to complete approximately 81 net wells.
  • Production: 52.5-53.0 MMBoe or 144-145 MBoe/d, as previously reported, at ~46% oil. Fourth quarter 12.7-13.2 MMBoe, or 138-143 MBoe/d, at ~44% oil.
  • LOE: $5.10-$5.15/Boe, reflecting higher second half inflation. Fourth quarter ~$5.60/Boe.

