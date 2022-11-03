Guardant Health reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows FY22 guidance below estimates
Nov. 03, 2022 4:28 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Guardant Health press release (NASDAQ:GH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.18 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $117.4M (+23.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.5M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $112.8M for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a $65.2M loss for the corresponding prior year period.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities were $1.1B as of September 30, 2022.
- 2022 Guidance: Given the continued challenging backdrop and reimbursement delays impacting the clinical oncology business, Guardant Health now expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $440 million to $450 million, representing growth of 18% to 20% compared to full year 2021. This compares to previous full year 2022 revenue guidance of $460 million to $470 million vs. consensus of $461.36M.
