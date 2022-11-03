Celanese Non-GAAP EPS of $3.94 misses by $0.03, revenue of $2.3B beats by $40M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:28 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Celanese press release (NYSE:CE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.94 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $2.3B (+1.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, payable November 14, 2022 and reflective of a 3 percent approved increase in the Company's quarterly common stock cash dividend.
  • Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 to $2.00, inclusive of the currently expected impact from the M&M acquisition in November and December, and to simultaneously prepare for recovery as we progress beyond the first part of 2023. 

