Eventbrite GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.05, revenue of $67.5M in-line

Nov. 03, 2022 4:29 PM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Eventbrite press release (NYSE:EB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $67.5M in-line.
  • Based upon current information, we anticipate fourth quarter 2022 revenue will be within a range of $69 million to $72 million vs $70.73M consensus. We expect sustained consumer demand for live events in the fourth quarter, influenced by strong appetite for the events on our platform and bellwether holiday events. Our outlook also considers macroeconomic conditions that may lead to greater friction around staging live events, such as inflation, labor shortages, interest rates, and other factors.
  • Shares -1%.

