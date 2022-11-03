Noodles & Company Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01, revenue of $129.4M beats by $2.29M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Noodles & Company press release (NASDAQ:NDLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $129.4M (+3.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.29M.
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.1% system-wide, comprised of a 3.4% increase at company-owned restaurants and a 3.8% decrease at franchise restaurants.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million, a decrease of $3.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Fourth quarter 2022 total revenue of $133.5 million to $136.5 million
- Reiterates full year 2022 unit growth of approximately 5%; and
- Reiterates full year 2022 capital expenditures of $30.0 to $33.0 million in 2022, representing approximately $7.0 to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter.
Comments