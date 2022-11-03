Inmarsat selects Rocket Lab to develop L-band radio for NASA's communications project

Nov. 03, 2022

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) on Thursday said it had been selected by Inmarsat Government as a partner to develop and manufacture an L-band radio in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project (CSP).
  • The CSP is a $278.5M project to speed up development of near-Earth communications through partnerships with commercial satellite communications providers.
  • RKLB said it would help enable Inmarsat's InCommand - a real-time, near-Earth command and control service for satellites in low Earth orbit - for the CSP by connecting its new Frontier-L radio to Inmarsat's ELERA global L-band network.
  • Inmarsat Government, a unit of British satellite service provider Inmarsat, has been providing communication services to U.S. government and civilian agencies since 1979.
  • RKLB stock +1% to $4.99 after hours.

