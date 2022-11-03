BlackLine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.12, revenue of $134.27M in-line

Nov. 03, 2022
  • BlackLine press release (NASDAQ:BL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $134.27M (+22.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Added 57 net new customers in the third quarter for a total of 4,060 customers at September 30, 2022.
  • Expanded the company’s user base to 354,924 at September 30, 2022.
  • Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 109% at September 30, 2022.

  • Fourth Quarter 2022

    • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $138 million to $141 million vs $142.52M consensus
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $14 million, or $0.15 to $0.19 per share ($0.09 consensus) on 73.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

    Full Year 2022

    • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $521 million to $524 million vs $524.93M consensus
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $32 million to $35 million, or $0.44 to $0.48 per share on 73.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Note: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.

This was corrected on 11/03/2022 at 4:35 PM. The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.

