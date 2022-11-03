BlackLine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.12, revenue of $134.27M in-line
Nov. 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackLine press release (NASDAQ:BL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $134.27M (+22.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Added 57 net new customers in the third quarter for a total of 4,060 customers at September 30, 2022.
- Expanded the company’s user base to 354,924 at September 30, 2022.
- Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 109% at September 30, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022
- Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $138 million to $141 million vs $142.52M consensus
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $14 million, or $0.15 to $0.19 per share ($0.09 consensus) on 73.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Full Year 2022
- Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $521 million to $524 million vs $524.93M consensus
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $32 million to $35 million, or $0.44 to $0.48 per share on 73.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- Note: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.
This was corrected on 11/03/2022 at 4:35 PM. The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.
