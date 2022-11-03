Amgen revised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance in the wake of Q3 financial results that beat on the top and bottom lines.

Revenue is now expected to be $26B-$26.3B from a prior outlook of $25.5-$26.4B ($26.13B consensus). Non-GAAP EPS is now projected at $17.25-$17.85 from a prior outlook of $17.00-$18.00 ($17.51 consensus).

In the quarter, net income rose ~14% to ~$2.1B compared to the prior-year period ($3.98 EPS diluted vs. $3.31.).

Revenue of ~$6.7B was a ~1% year-over-year decline.

The biotech said that while it achieved 8% year-over-year volume growth, it was offset primarily by 5% lower net selling price and 2% negative impact from foreign exchange.

Sales of the biotech's best-selling drug, Prolia (denosumab), increased 7% year-over-year to $862M.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) also saw 35% growth for both Evenity (romosozumab) and Aimovig (Erenumab). Q3 sales were, respectively, $149M and $79M.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $11.5B, a ~43% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.

