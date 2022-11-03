Amgen revises 2022 guidance as Q3 results beat on top and bottom lines

Nov. 03, 2022 5:12 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

Amgen revised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance in the wake of Q3 financial results that beat on the top and bottom lines.

Revenue is now expected to be $26B-$26.3B from a prior outlook of $25.5-$26.4B ($26.13B consensus). Non-GAAP EPS is now projected at $17.25-$17.85 from a prior outlook of $17.00-$18.00 ($17.51 consensus).

In the quarter, net income rose ~14% to ~$2.1B compared to the prior-year period ($3.98 EPS diluted vs. $3.31.).

Revenue of ~$6.7B was a ~1% year-over-year decline.

The biotech said that while it achieved 8% year-over-year volume growth, it was offset primarily by 5% lower net selling price and 2% negative impact from foreign exchange.

Sales of the biotech's best-selling drug, Prolia (denosumab), increased 7% year-over-year to $862M.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) also saw 35% growth for both Evenity (romosozumab) and Aimovig (Erenumab). Q3 sales were, respectively, $149M and $79M.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $11.5B, a ~43% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.

Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stock Waves considers Amgen (AMGN) a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.