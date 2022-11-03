Regency Centers FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05; raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 4:32 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Regency Centers press release (NASDAQ:REG): Q3 FFO of $1.01 beats by $0.05.
  • Core Operating Earnings of $0.94 per diluted share for the third quarter.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Regency had full capacity available under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Regency’s pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre ratio was 5.0x.
  • Raised 2022 Nareit FFO guidance to a range of $4.00 to $4.03 per diluted share vs. consensus of $3.96.
  • Raised 2022 Core Operating Earnings guidance to a range of $3.75 to $3.78 per diluted share, representing a 7% year-over-year increase at the midpoint excluding prior year collections.

