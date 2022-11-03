TimkenSteel Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.33, revenue of $316.8M in-line
Nov. 03, 2022 4:34 PM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TimkenSteel press release (NYSE:TMST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $316.8M (-7.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- "As we guided in our mid-October announcement, our third-quarter financial performance was significantly impacted by the July incident at our melt shop. While we anticipate that fourth-quarter profitability will remain challenged as we continue to ramp up melt production, I am encouraged that demand remains solid across our end markets, we see a positive trend in base sales pricing and our balance sheet is strong. These factors give me confidence that we will enter 2023 with positive momentum and are well positioned for long-term success," said Mike Williams, president and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on enhancing our safety culture with important initiatives and advanced training that will continue into 2023. Lastly, I thank our customers for their continued trust in TimkenSteel."
