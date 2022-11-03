Americold Realty Trust FFO of $0.25 beats by $0.06, revenue of $757.78M misses by $9.99M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:35 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Americold Realty Trust press release (NYSE:COLD): Q3 FFO of $0.25 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $757.78M (+6.9% Y/Y) misses by $9.99M.
- Total NOI increased 16.3% to $181.2 million.
- Core EBITDA increased 15.0% to $131.9 million, and increased 16.9% on a constant currency basis.
- AFFO of $79.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share.
- Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 10.5% to $599.0 million.
- Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 14.9% to $166.7 million.
- Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 7.1%, or 9.6% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI increased by 12.5%, or 14.4% on a constant currency basis.
- On July 1, we completed the acquisition of De Bruyn Cold Storage Pty Ltd, consisting of a facility in Tasmania, Australia for approximately A$24.9 million.
- Shares -0.17%.
Comments