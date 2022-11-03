Americold Realty Trust FFO of $0.25 beats by $0.06, revenue of $757.78M misses by $9.99M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:35 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Americold Realty Trust press release (NYSE:COLD): Q3 FFO of $0.25 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $757.78M (+6.9% Y/Y) misses by $9.99M.
  • Total NOI increased 16.3% to $181.2 million.
  • Core EBITDA increased 15.0% to $131.9 million, and increased 16.9% on a constant currency basis.
  • AFFO of $79.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share.
  • Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 10.5% to $599.0 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 14.9% to $166.7 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 7.1%, or 9.6% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI increased by 12.5%, or 14.4% on a constant currency basis.
  • On July 1, we completed the acquisition of De Bruyn Cold Storage Pty Ltd, consisting of a facility in Tasmania, Australia for approximately A$24.9 million.
  • Shares -0.17%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.