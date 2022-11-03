Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares plunged nearly 16% in extended-hours trading after the communications software company reported third-quarter results and issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, Twilio (TWLO) said it expects to lose between 6 and 11 cents per share on an adjusted basis in the fourth-quarter, with sales coming in between $995M and $1.005B. Analysts were expecting the company to lose an adjusted 12 cents per share on $1.07B in sales.

In a statement, Twilio (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson acknowledged the economic headwinds, but remained steadfast his company would prevail in the long run.

“Like many companies, we are facing some short-term headwinds, but the long-term opportunity remains strong as companies continue building their customer engagement strategies, become more efficient, and aim to build better and more personalized relationships with their customers," Lawson said.

For the current period, Twilio (TWLO) lost an adjusted 27 cents per share on $983M in revenue, topping expectations of a loss of 36 cents per share and $972.2M in sales.

Twilio (TWLO) ended the period with more than 280,000 active customer accounts, an increase of approximately 5,000 from the previous period.

Twilio (TWLO) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

On Wednesday, Bank of America gave a rare double downgrade to Twilio (TWLO), citing revenue concerns amid increased competition.