ESS Tech GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.04, revenue of $0.19M misses by $0.73M
Nov. 03, 2022
- ESS Tech press release (NYSE:GWH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.19M misses by $0.73M.
- The company appoints Anthony Rabb as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Amir Moftakhar.
- “With the recent signing into law of the Inflation Reduction Act, the value proposition of our long-duration energy storage solutions has never been clearer and we are excited to capitalize on the opportunity it presents. We are seeing accelerating demand among customers and, in the third quarter, announced a transformative deal with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District to supply up to 2 GWh of long-duration energy storage over the next five years in order to support their 2030 Zero Carbon Plan.”
