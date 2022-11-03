Funko Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.22, revenue of $365.61M beats by $45.98M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:38 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Funko press release (NASDAQ:FNKO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $365.61M (+36.6% Y/Y) beats by $45.98M.
  • Gross margin contracted 100 basis points to 35.0%
  • Net income decreased 39.3% to $11.1 million; Net income margin contracted 390 basis points to 3.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.2% to $35.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 520 basis points to 9.8%
  • Cash flow used in operations of $64.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
  • Total liquidity of $150.1 million compared to $193.2 million
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion vs. consensus of $1.33B
  • Sequential decline in gross margin due to margin seasonality and ongoing inventory management;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of high single digits;
  • Adjusted Net Income of $47 million to $49 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.85 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $1.91.
  • Shares -15%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.