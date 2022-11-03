Funko Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.22, revenue of $365.61M beats by $45.98M
- Funko press release (NASDAQ:FNKO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $365.61M (+36.6% Y/Y) beats by $45.98M.
- Gross margin contracted 100 basis points to 35.0%
- Net income decreased 39.3% to $11.1 million; Net income margin contracted 390 basis points to 3.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.2% to $35.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 520 basis points to 9.8%
- Cash flow used in operations of $64.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
- Total liquidity of $150.1 million compared to $193.2 million
- FY 2022 Guidance: Net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion vs. consensus of $1.33B
- Sequential decline in gross margin due to margin seasonality and ongoing inventory management;
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of high single digits;
- Adjusted Net Income of $47 million to $49 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and
- Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.85 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $1.91.
- Shares -15%.
