agilon health GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02, revenue of $695M beats by $41.62M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:39 PM ETagilon health, inc. (AGL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- agilon health press release (NYSE:AGL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $695M (+51.4% Y/Y) beats by $41.62M.
Medicare Advantage membership increased 45% to 266,600, and Medical Margin increased 74% to $76 million
Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 356,000, including 266,600 Medicare Advantage members and 89,400 Direct Contracting beneficiaries
FY22 Guidance: Total revenue of $2.67B-$2.68B vs $2.63B consensus
Medicare Advantage Members 268K-270K
Direct Contracting Members 85K-87K
Total Members Live on Platform 353K-357K
Medical Margin $300M-$309M
