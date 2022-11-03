agilon health GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02, revenue of $695M beats by $41.62M

  • agilon health press release (NYSE:AGL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $695M (+51.4% Y/Y) beats by $41.62M.

  • Medicare Advantage membership increased 45% to 266,600, and Medical Margin increased 74% to $76 million

  • Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 356,000, including 266,600 Medicare Advantage members and 89,400 Direct Contracting beneficiaries

  • FY22 Guidance: Total revenue of $2.67B-$2.68B vs $2.63B consensus

  • Medicare Advantage Members 268K-270K

  • Direct Contracting Members 85K-87K

  • Total Members Live on Platform 353K-357K

  • Medical Margin $300M-$309M 

