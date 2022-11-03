Virgin Galactic gains after backing commercial service timeline

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) said it remained on track to launch commercial service in the second quarter of 2023. The company also noted that it looks forward to validating the modifications to VMS Eve and VSS Unity with multiple scheduled test flights in the coming months, as well as executing on key strategic initiatives to scale the business as a global Spaceline over the long-term.

For Q3, Virgin Galactic showed a net loss of $146M vs. a loss of $48M a year go. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.1B.

Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses were $38M for the quarter vs. $48M a year ago. Non-GAAP research and development expenses were $94M.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$129M vs. -$68M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled -$101M, while free cash flow totaled -$107M.

SPCE generated $100M in gross proceeds through the issuance of 15.6M shares of common stock as part of the at the market offering announced on August 4.

Looking ahead, SPCE forecast free cash flow in Q4 of -$120M to -$130M.

Shares of SPCE rose 1.55% in after-hours trading but is still showing a 66% YTD loss.