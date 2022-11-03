Trupanion Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05, revenue of $233.76M beats by $3.65M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:41 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Trupanion press release (NASDAQ:TRUP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $233.76M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.65M.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,439,605 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 30% over the third quarter of 2021.
  • Subscription business revenue was $152.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2021 (21% on a constant currency basis).
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 808,077 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of 2021.

