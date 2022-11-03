Teva Pharmaceutical CEO Schultz stepping down in November 2023 - WSJ
Nov. 03, 2022 4:43 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries CEO Kare Schultz will not seek to renew his contract when it expires in November 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- In an interview with the newspaper, the exec said he has wanted to retire at 62, which will happen in May, and then spend more time with his family with the contract expires.
- He has helmed the company since 2017.
- The announcement is not that surprising considering that Israeli financial newspaper Globes previously reported Schultz's contract likely wouldn't be renewed.
- A Teva (NYSE:TEVA) spokesperson told the Journal it has begun a search for Schultz's successor.
- In its Q3 2022 earnings call earlier Thursday, Teva (TEVA) missed on estimates and cut its 2022 outlook.
Comments (3)