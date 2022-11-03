ICF International Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.16, revenue of $468M beats by $1.68M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:42 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ICF International press release (NASDAQ:ICFI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $468M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.68M.
  • GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS Include a One-Time Tax Benefit of $0.20
  • Adjusted EBITDA Was $49.8 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue1 Was 14.8%
  • Contract Awards Were $865 Million; TTM Contract Awards Were $2.2 Billion Representing a Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.31
  • This brings our guidance for full year 2022 service revenue to $1.275 to $1.300 billion, vs 1.79B Consensus, implying total revenue of $1.760 to $1.790 billion.
  • Our GAAP EPS is expected to range from $3.90 to $4.10 vs $5.61 Consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.70 to $5.90.
  • Company revised our operating cash flow guidance from a point estimate of $140 million to a range of $120 million to $140 million for full year 2022

