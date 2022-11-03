Universal Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.16, revenue of $148.48M misses by $0.54M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:44 PM ETUniversal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Universal Electronics press release (NASDAQ:UEIC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $148.48M (-4.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.54M.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $125 million and $140 million, consensus of $153.61M, compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to range from $0.37 to $0.47, compared to a GAAP loss per share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Comments