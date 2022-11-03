Universal Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.16, revenue of $148.48M misses by $0.54M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:44 PM ETUniversal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Universal Electronics press release (NASDAQ:UEIC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $148.48M (-4.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.54M.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $125 million and $140 million, consensus of $153.61M, compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to range from $0.37 to $0.47, compared to a GAAP loss per share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.