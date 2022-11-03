Momentive Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line, revenue of $121.78M beats by $0.76M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:47 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Momentive Global press release (NASDAQ:MNTV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $121.78M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.76M.
  • Deferred revenue was $213.5 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations were $244.5 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.
  • Paying users totaled approximately 897,500, an increase of 2% from approximately 877,100 in Q3 2021. Approximately 92% of our paying users were on annual plans.
  • Average revenue per user was approximately $533, up 2% from approximately $524 in Q3 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $193.1 million and total debt was $185.3 million for net cash of $7.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Shares +2.26%.

