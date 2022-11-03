DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock surged over 16% higher in after hours trading on Thursday despite a mixed Q3 earnings report.

While a 33.9% jump in revenue from the prior year to $1.7B exceeded analyst estimates by $70M, a loss of $0.77 per share was more than doubled from the prior year quarter and $0.12 larger than anticipated. A jump in total orders bolstered by Wolt to 439M, above the consensus of 427.1M, appeared to overshadow the adverse profitability trends.

“Our services now drive more volume to more merchants in more geographies than at any point in our history and, by most metrics, we now have a business that is larger and more durable than at any point in our history,” CEO Tony Xu said in a letter to investors. “Our stock price,

unfortunately, has not been one of those metrics. As operators, we must focus on the aspects of our business we can control.”

Despite the lamenting of share price trends as of late, shares ripped 16.05% higher on Thursday, implying the stock could recoup more than a month of losses on Friday.

