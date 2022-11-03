Rite Aid announces tender offer to buy up to $200M of 7.5% senior notes
Nov. 03, 2022 4:48 PM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) said Thursday it commenced a tender offer to buy for cash up to $200M of its outstanding 7.5% senior secured notes due 2025.
- The firm is conducting the offer to improve its capital structure by reducing debt and interest expense, and extending its debt maturity profile.
- Rite Aid (RAD) plans to fund the purchase of notes through amendments to its existing senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan facility, and cash on hand.
- The tender offer will expire immediately after 11.59 pm ET on Dec. 2, unless extended or terminated earlier by the firm.
