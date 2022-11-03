Syndax Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.07; updates FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 4:49 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:SNDX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.07.
- As of September 30, 2022, Syndax had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $337.8M and 61.3M common shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding.
- For the full year of 2022, the company is lowering its expectations of both research and development and total operating expenses.
- The Company now expects research and development expenses to be $115 to $125 million and total operating expenses to be $145 to $155 million. This is a reduction from the Company's prior guidance for the full year of 2022 of $130 to $140 million in research and development expenses and $160 to $170 million in total operating expenses.
- In September, Syndax made a debt repayment in connection with the termination of a Loan Agreement. This loan repayment has no adverse impact on Syndax's cash guidance and the Company continues to expect to have sufficient capital to fund operations into the second half of 2024.
