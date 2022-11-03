DMC Global GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.18, revenue of $174.5M beats by $16.45M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:49 PM ETDMC Global Inc. (BOOM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- DMC Global press release (NASDAQ:BOOM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $174.5M (+159.7% Y/Y) beats by $16.45M.
- Guidance
- Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter 2022 consolidated sales are expected in a range of $158 million to $168 million vs $160.01M consensus. At the business level, Arcadia is expected to report sales of $70 million to $75 million versus the $80.7 million reported in the third quarter. The decrease reflects the anticipated impacts of seasonality and maintenance. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $68 million to $72 million versus the $70.4 million reported in the third quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $20 million to $21 million versus the $23.4 million reported in the third quarter.
- Shares -3%.
