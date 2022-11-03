DMC Global GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.18, revenue of $174.5M beats by $16.45M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:49 PM ETDMC Global Inc. (BOOM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • DMC Global press release (NASDAQ:BOOM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $174.5M (+159.7% Y/Y) beats by $16.45M.
  • Guidance
  • Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter 2022 consolidated sales are expected in a range of $158 million to $168 million vs $160.01M consensus. At the business level, Arcadia is expected to report sales of $70 million to $75 million versus the $80.7 million reported in the third quarter. The decrease reflects the anticipated impacts of seasonality and maintenance. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $68 million to $72 million versus the $70.4 million reported in the third quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $20 million to $21 million versus the $23.4 million reported in the third quarter.
  • Shares -3%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.