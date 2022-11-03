Altair Engineering Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $119.35M beats by $1.4M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:50 PM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Altair Engineering press release (NASDAQ:ALTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $119.35M (-1.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 54.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.7% compared to 12.2% for the third quarter of 2021
- Cash provided by operating activities was $8.5 million, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2021
- Free cash flow was $5.2 million, compared to $(0.5) million for the third quarter of 2021.
