Standex Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.04, revenue of $180.6M misses by $4.95M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:51 PM ETStandex International Corporation (SXI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Standex press release (NYSE:SXI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $180.6M (+2.8% Y/Y) misses by $4.95M.
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal first quarter, the Company repurchased 90,368 shares for approximately $8.4 million. There was approximately $82.3 million remaining on the company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2023.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal first quarter 2023, Standex's capital expenditures were $5.3 million compared to $5.0 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2022. The Company expects fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million with key investments focused on growth initiatives and capacity expansion. Capital expenditures were $23.9 million in fiscal 2022.
- Dividend: On October 27, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, an approximately 7.7% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 9, 2022.
- Net cash used in continuing operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.7 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $13.1 million in the prior year's quarter.
