Warner Bros. Discovery speeds up launch of combined streaming
Nov. 03, 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
- On Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) earnings call (still ongoing), CEO David Zaslav announced that the company's hard at work on a streaming platform to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ - and will now roll it out in spring 2023.
- That's an acceleration from a planned summer 2023 launch.
- The company added nearly 3M net global direct-to-consumer subscriptions in Q3, Zaslav says, and "we expect a healthy inflection with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint."
- "We've been very hard at work. We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders," Zaslav said.
- WBD missed expectations on top and bottom lines in its third-quarter report.
