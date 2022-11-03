Select Medical GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.24, revenue of $1.57B beats by $10M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:52 PM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Select Medical press release (NYSE:SEM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.57B (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Outlook:
- Select Medical reaffirms its 2022 business outlook. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Consensus $6.34B.
- Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023.
Comments