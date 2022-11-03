Select Medical GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.24, revenue of $1.57B beats by $10M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:52 PM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Select Medical press release (NYSE:SEM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $1.57B (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Outlook:
  • Select Medical reaffirms its 2022 business outlook. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Consensus $6.34B.
  • Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.