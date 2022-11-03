Coinbase Q3 results miss, dented by lower trading volume, helped by higher interest income

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock jumped 8.7% in Thursday after-hours trading after the cryptocurrency exchange's subscription and services revenue saw solid sequential growth due to higher interest income, thus the full-year guidance for those sales was lifted.

Still, it turned in third-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of consensus estimates as the company continued to suffer from deteriorating trading volume and a rise in expenses against a backdrop of depressed token prices and worsening macroeconomic conditions.

For 2022, the company expects to see monthly transacting users (MTUs) at the top end of its previous outlook of 7.0M-9.0M.

Thanks to the rising interest rate environment, subscription and services revenue is expected to be more than $700M in 2022, compared with the prior guidance of over $600M. The exchange also lowered its range for technology & development + general & administrative expenses to around $4.0B from the prior range of $4.0B-4.25B as it continues to better manage costs.

Q3 EPS of -$2.43, missing the -$2.38 consensus, dropped from $1.92 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Revenue of $590.34M, falling below the $641.9M consensus, dropped from $1.31B in the year-ago quarter.

Interest income was $101.78M compared with just $8.39M a year ago.

MTUs were 8.5M in Q3, down from 9.0M in Q2 but up from 7.3M in Q3 2021. Trading volume was $159B vs. $217B in Q2 and $327B in Q3 of last year.

Operating expenses rose to $1.15B from $1.02B a year before.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $116M plunged from a gain of $618M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET).

Earlier, Coinbase GAAP EPS of -$2.43 misses by $0.05, revenue of $590.34M misses by $51.54M.