Joint GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03, revenue of $26.6M beats by $0.81M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:55 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Joint press release (NASDAQ:JYNT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $26.6M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.81M.
- Reported system-wide comp sales of 6%.
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is now expected to be between $100.0 million and $102.0 million, compared to guidance of $98.0 million to $102.0 million on August 4, 2022. That compares with consensus of $100.58M and revenue for 2021 of $80.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to guidance of $12.0 million to $14 million on August 4, 2022. 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million.
- Franchised clinic openings are expected to be between 110 and 130, compared to 110 in 2021.
- Company-owned or managed clinic increases, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, are expected to be between 30 and 40; compared to 32 added in 2021.
- Shares -10%.
Comments