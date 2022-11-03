Joint GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03, revenue of $26.6M beats by $0.81M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:55 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Joint press release (NASDAQ:JYNT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $26.6M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.81M.
  • Reported system-wide comp sales of 6%.
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is now expected to be between $100.0 million and $102.0 million, compared to guidance of $98.0 million to $102.0 million on August 4, 2022. That compares with consensus of $100.58M and revenue for 2021 of $80.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to guidance of $12.0 million to $14 million on August 4, 2022. 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million.
  • Franchised clinic openings are expected to be between 110 and 130, compared to 110 in 2021.
  • Company-owned or managed clinic increases, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, are expected to be between 30 and 40; compared to 32 added in 2021.
  • Shares -10%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.