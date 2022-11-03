Alexander & Baldwin reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022
- Alexander & Baldwin press release (NYSE:ALEX): Q3 Core FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01.
- Achieves 2.8% increase in Same-Store NOI and 4.0% increase in Core FFO per diluted share over the prior year quarter.
- Nareit-defined Funds From Operations and FFO per-diluted share were $15.3M and $0.21 per share, respectively, compared to $15.5M and $0.21 per share in the same quarter of 2021.
- Revenue of $97.2M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.3M.
- 2022 Full-Year Guidance: Core FFO per diluted share of $1.07 to $1.11 vs. consensus of $1.04; CRE Same-Store NOI, excluding prior year reserve reversals of 4% to 6%.
