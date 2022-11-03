Alexander & Baldwin reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 4:56 PM ETAlexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Alexander & Baldwin press release (NYSE:ALEX): Q3 Core FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01.
  • Achieves 2.8% increase in Same-Store NOI and 4.0% increase in Core FFO per diluted share over the prior year quarter.
  • Nareit-defined Funds From Operations and FFO per-diluted share were $15.3M and $0.21 per share, respectively, compared to $15.5M and $0.21 per share in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of $97.2M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.3M.
  • 2022 Full-Year Guidance: Core FFO per diluted share of $1.07 to $1.11 vs. consensus of $1.04; CRE Same-Store NOI, excluding  prior year reserve reversals of 4% to 6%.

