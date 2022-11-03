MasTec Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.51B misses by $40M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:56 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • MasTec press release (NYSE:MTZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.51B (+4.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • For Q4, inclusive of the IEA acquisition, the company expects revenue of approximately $2.9B vs. consensus of $2.47B; GAAP net income is expected to approximate $2M, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.26; adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $257M or 8.8% of revenue; adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to be $1.00 vs. consensus of $1.08.
  • For FY2022, the company currently expects FY2022 revenue to approximate $9.7B vs. consensus of $9.33B; GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $50M and $0.64; adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $780M; adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.02 vs. consensus of $3.08.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.