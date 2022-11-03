MasTec Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.51B misses by $40M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:56 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MasTec press release (NYSE:MTZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.51B (+4.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- For Q4, inclusive of the IEA acquisition, the company expects revenue of approximately $2.9B vs. consensus of $2.47B; GAAP net income is expected to approximate $2M, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.26; adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $257M or 8.8% of revenue; adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to be $1.00 vs. consensus of $1.08.
- For FY2022, the company currently expects FY2022 revenue to approximate $9.7B vs. consensus of $9.33B; GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $50M and $0.64; adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $780M; adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.02 vs. consensus of $3.08.
