National Fuel Gas Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 misses by $0.04, revenue of $435.15M misses by $35.91M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:00 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • National Fuel Gas press release (NYSE:NFG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $435.15M (+22.2% Y/Y) misses by $35.91M.
  • For FY2023, the company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $6.40 to $6.90 per share, an increase of 13% from the company’s 2022 adjusted operating results at the midpoint of the updated guidance range vs. consensus of $7.52.
  • The company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $6.00 per MMBtu for the first six months of fiscal 2023 (October-March) and $4.75 per MMBtu for the second half of fiscal 2023.
  • Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2023 net production guidance range of 370 to 390 Bcfe remains unchanged.

