Corteva Q3 results beat, co keeps FY net sales, operating EPS guidance unchanged

Nov. 03, 2022 5:00 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Corteva Agriscience global business center. Corteva Agriscience was the agricultural division of DowDuPont II

jetcityimage

  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $2.78B (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
  • Seed net sales grew 5% and organic sales increased 8% Y/Y.
  • Volume grew 9% versus the prior-year period.
  • The company affirmed FY 2022 net sales guidance of $17.2B to $17.5B vs. consensus revenue estimate of $17.31B.
  • CTVA affirmed FY 2022 operating EPS guidance in the range of $2.45 to $2.60 vs. consensus EPS estimate of $2.57.
  • The company now expects operating EBITDA to be in the range of $3.00B to $3.10B vs. prior outlook of $2.95B to $3.10B.
  • CTVA said it expects record demand for grain and oilseeds in 2022, which should support commodity prices as ending stocks remain under pressure.
  • "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect the near-term operating environment to remain dynamic. While the outlook for ag fundamentals is strong, macroeconomic pressures are expected to continue, including currency and inflation headwinds." - CTVA CEO Chuck Magro.
  • Press release
  • Shares +1.4% after hours.

