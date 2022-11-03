Mettler Toledo Non-GAAP EPS of $10.18 beats by $0.35, revenue of $985.85M beats by $12.17M

  • Mettler Toledo press release (NYSE:MTD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $10.18 beats by $0.35.
  • Revenue of $985.85M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $12.17M.
  • Management anticipates local currency sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be approximately 7%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $11.55 to $11.65, a growth rate of 10% to 11% vs. consensus of $11.86.
  • For FY2022, management anticipates local currency sales growth will be approximately 10%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $38.95 to $39.05, representing growth of approximately 15% vs. consensus of $39.05. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of 9% to 10% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $38.85 to $39.05.

