Mettler Toledo Non-GAAP EPS of $10.18 beats by $0.35, revenue of $985.85M beats by $12.17M
Nov. 03, 2022 5:04 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mettler Toledo press release (NYSE:MTD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $10.18 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $985.85M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $12.17M.
- Management anticipates local currency sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be approximately 7%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $11.55 to $11.65, a growth rate of 10% to 11% vs. consensus of $11.86.
- For FY2022, management anticipates local currency sales growth will be approximately 10%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $38.95 to $39.05, representing growth of approximately 15% vs. consensus of $39.05. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of 9% to 10% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $38.85 to $39.05.
Comments (1)