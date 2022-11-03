Pulmonx GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $13.5M misses by $1.43M
Nov. 03, 2022
- Pulmonx press release (NASDAQ:LUNG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $13.5M (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.43M.
- 2022 Financial Outlook
- Pulmonx is updating its full year 2022 revenue guidance to be in the range of $51.5 million to $52.5 million vs $57.49M consensus, as compared to previously communicated guidance of $55 million to $60 million.
- The Company now expects total operating expenses for the full year 2022 to fall in the range of $98 million to $100 million, as compared to previously communicated guidance of $100 million to $105 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation.
