Pulmonx GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $13.5M misses by $1.43M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:06 PM ETPulmonx Corporation (LUNG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Pulmonx press release (NASDAQ:LUNG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $13.5M (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.43M.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook
  • Pulmonx is updating its full year 2022 revenue guidance to be in the range of $51.5 million to $52.5 million vs $57.49M consensus, as compared to previously communicated guidance of $55 million to $60 million.
  • The Company now expects total operating expenses for the full year 2022 to fall in the range of $98 million to $100 million, as compared to previously communicated guidance of $100 million to $105 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation.

