Lowe's to sell Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400M
Nov. 03, 2022
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday said it would sell its Canadian retail business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $400M, as the home improvement retailer targets a larger market share in the U.S.
- LOW stock +1.1% to $182.72 after hours.
- LOW's Canadian retail business operates about 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores under different banners, which include RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber.
- The Canadian retail business represents ~7% of LOW's consolidated FY 2022 sales outlook and about 60 basis points of dilution on the consolidated FY 2022 operating margin outlook.
- LOW reaffirmed its current FY 2022 outlook. The company in Aug. had guided total sales of $97B to $99B and EPS of $13.10 to $13.60.
- The company also said it expects to record a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $2B related to its Canadian retail business.
