Lowe's to sell Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:07 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor6 Comments

People shopping at Lowe"s

Sundry Photography

  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday said it would sell its Canadian retail business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $400M, as the home improvement retailer targets a larger market share in the U.S.
  • LOW stock +1.1% to $182.72 after hours.
  • LOW's Canadian retail business operates about 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores under different banners, which include RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber.
  • The Canadian retail business represents ~7% of LOW's consolidated FY 2022 sales outlook and about 60 basis points of dilution on the consolidated FY 2022 operating margin outlook.
  • LOW reaffirmed its current FY 2022 outlook. The company in Aug. had guided total sales of $97B to $99B and EPS of $13.10 to $13.60.
  • The company also said it expects to record a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $2B related to its Canadian retail business.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.