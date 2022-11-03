Maxar Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.37, revenue of $436M misses by $19.28M
- Maxar Technologies press release (NYSE:MAXR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.37.
- Revenue of $436M (-0.2% Y/Y) misses by $19.28M.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 million ($115 million excluding a foreign exchange loss of $5 million).
- “With Legion nearing launch, our existing backlog and the growth we expect from our diverse and expanding product offerings, we remain committed to substantial growth in earnings and free cash flow next year and over the long term. We are maintaining our prior targets for 2023, having only adjusted them for our recent refinancing activity," said Biggs, Porter, Chief Financial Officer.
